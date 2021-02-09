Leake County Dispatches: February 8

12:05am – Leake County Deputies responded to a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 16 East.

3:39am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a domestic dispute and shots fired on Holly Hill Road.

10:46am – Leake County Deputies responded to a home on Wiggins Loop Road for calls of attempted breaking/entering and trespassing.

11:51am – Carthage Police responded to a home on Highland Street after calls saying someone was attempting to burn a house down.

1:32pm – Barnes Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Hwy. 35 North near the Leake and Attala County line.

2:26pm – Leake County Deputies responded to Scarborough Road after calls of suspicious activity.

3:31pm – Carthage Police responded to a domestic dispute call on East Franklin Street.

8:17pm – Leake County Deputies responded to a home on Old Walnut Grove Road for an attempted breaking and entering.