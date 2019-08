In local primary elections several races will be heading to a runoff. Leake County will see three runoff elections on Tuesday, August 27.

A Democratic runoff election will take place for:

Leake County Supervisor D3 – Bulus Leflore Jr. 42%, Oliver Smith 47%

A Republican runoff election will take place for:

Constable West – Steve Goodman 36%, Jim Moore 37%

Sheriff – Randy Adkinson 38%, Tony Smith 24%