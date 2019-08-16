Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “A Piglet Named Mercy” read by Jennifer Thornton

The new Dial-A-Story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “A Piglet Named Mercy” by Kate DiCAMILLO. This week’s reader is Jennifer Thornton. Jennifer has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Delta State University. She also has an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Mississippi College. During her spare time, she enjoys playing tennis, going to the waterpark, and shopping. “Mr. Watson and Mrs. Watson live ordinary lives. Sometimes, their lives feel a bit too ordinary. But then one day, someone unpredictable finds her way into their front door.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 August 15th through August 22nd 2019. Children can call the free Dial-A-Story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.