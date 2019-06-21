Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Aliens Love Underpants” read by Brodi Mclain

The Dial-A-Story for Leake County Libraries for June 20th-June 27th, 2019 is “Aliens Love Underpants” by: Claire Freedman and Ben Cort. This week’s guest reader is Brodi Mclain. Brodi is 9 years old. She will be in the 5th grade this coming year at Leake Academy. In her free time, Brodi enjoys swimming, riding her bike, and spending time with her family. “When aliens fly down to Earth, they’re not visiting because they want to meet Earthlings. They simply want to steal everybody’s underpants!” Children can call Dial-A-Story toll free at (601)-267-7208 to listen to a new story every week. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.