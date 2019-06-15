Leake-County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Are We There Yet?” read by Andy Simpson

Leake-County Libraries Dial-A-Story reader this week is Andy Simpson. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Andy read “Are We There Yet?” by Dandi Daley Mackall. “All buckled up and ready to go, brother and sister can’t wait to hit the road. But soon enough, the kids get ants in their pants.” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 June 14th through June 20th, 2019. Children can call the toll free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.