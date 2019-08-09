Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story “Late for School” read by Mrs. Lachell Boyd

This week’s Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story is, “Late for School” by Stephanie Calmenson with an accelerated reader level of 1.1. Our guest reader is Mrs. Lachell Boyd. Lachell Boyd and her husband Kendrick Boyd are natives of Carthage, MS. Lachell Boyd is a proud assistant kindergarten teacher at Leake County Elementary. She enjoys teaching and enlightening children of all ages. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 August 8, 2019 through August 15, 2019. Dial-a-story is available 24/7 by the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.