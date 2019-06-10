Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Slug Needs A Hug” read by Lasonya Leflore

Leake-County Libraries Dial-A-Story reader this week is Lasonya Leflore. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Lasonya read “Slug Needs A Hug!” by Jeanne Willis. “When it begins to bug slug that his mommy doesn’t hug him, the other animals come up with various ideas to make him more attractive. Soon slug has a new look. Will his mommy hug him now?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 June 7th through June 12th, 2019. Children can call the toll free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.