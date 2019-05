The new dial-a-story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Boy Who Went to Mars” by Simon James. Our guest reader is Lucy Henry from the Carthage Trustmark Bank. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 May 30, 2019 through June 6, 2019 . Dial-a-story is available 24/7 by the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.