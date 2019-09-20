Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “The Spooky Cabin” read by Katie Mills

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “The Spooky Cabin” by Scott Albert. This week’s reader is Katie Mills. Katie is attending Mississippi State University and will finish in the Spring of 2020 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. During her spare time she enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends, and shopping. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 September 19, 2019-September 26, 2019. Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.