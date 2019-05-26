Leake County Officials Visit May ECCC Board Luncheon

Leake County officials were guests at the May 2019 East Central Community College Board of Trustees luncheon held on the Decatur campus. The special guests are shown with ECCC board members representing Leake County. Front row (from left) are ECCC Trustee W.B. Jones, District 3 Supervisor Oliver Smith, District 1 Supervisor Tony Smith, and Tax Assessor/Collector Kim Withers; and (back row, from left) are ECCC Trustee Alan Rhea, Circuit Clerk Ken Adcock, District 4 Supervisor Lucas Brown, County Administrator Corey Wooten, Board Attorney Jeff Webb, District 5 Supervisor Curtis Johnson, and ECCC Trustee William Kitchings. (EC Photo)