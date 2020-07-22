Leake Inmates Make Back To School Masks for Kids

Leake inmates are making masks again. Captain Alisa Bradley, Chief of Security at Leake Department of Corrections said that inmates are now making back to school masks for kids. The initiative first started in the spring when there was a statewide mask shortage and inmates wanted to help. Those masks benefited people throughout the community. Captain Bradley said “the goal this time is to make enough masks for individual students to receive three or four masks each. She went on to say the inmates are so proud to help. They love being involved. It gives them purpose, meaning, something to do during their day.”

Masks will be available starting Monday July 27th, and can be picked up at the Sheriff’s office lobby or the Leake Correctional facility office.

Also, additional donations of fabric and supplies are still being accepted at both locations.