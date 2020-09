The Oktoberfest vendor registration deadline is approaching. According to Leake Main Street Director Russell Baty, today is the last day to register without a late fee. The good news is there are still a few arts and crafts spots available. Vendor booths are $75. until 5 pm today. For more information about registration or the 48th Annual Oktoberfest which runs October 2nd and 3rd call-601-267-9231