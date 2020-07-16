Leake Schools: Superintendent Yvette Young Responds

Leake County Schools open August 3rd. According to a notification released by Superintendent Yvette Young, a hybrid schedule will be utilized, meaning traditional learning will be combined with at home learning depending on the day of the week. Virtual learning will be offered to seniors and those with compromised immune system only. Safety protocols such as temperature monitoring will be implemented and everyone is mandated to wear a mask.

We reached out to Superintendent Young for additional information and a direct statement including information about a parent survey. –

From Superintendent Yvette Young Late Wednesday

“Our plans are fluid right now as there is no one solution to fit all. The survey will close this week. The purpose of the survey is to find out how many parents have access to devices and wifi before we can offer virtual learning and if we will. The CARES Act funding has not been received for the district to purchase additional devices at this time.”

* Leake County School District has provided a 2020 School Restart Parent survey which must be completed by July 17th at noon. (Survey is available on Leake County School District FB page)