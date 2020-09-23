Leake Sheriffs Dept. and Sheriff Atkinson Host Mississippi Association of Regional Jail Members

The Leake County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Randy Atkinson recently hosted members of the Mississippi Association of Regional Jails. Included were Sheriffs and Wardens from across the state. As part of the meeting the group discussed housing per diem for inmates of the Mississippi Dept of Corrections and the significant decrease in recent years. Other topics included effective ways to safely house inmates during the Covid-19 pandemic. More meetings are expected.

Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson was elected 2nd Vice President of the Association this past July.