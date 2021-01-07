Life Saving Advice From Attala County FFA Director Kenneth Georgia

This morning on Kicks 96, Attala County FFA Director Kenneth appeared on BMO in the MO’rning to lend his expertise on survival tactics on fending off attacks by birds of prey following an incident in New Jersey yesterday and he discussed the 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo with host Brian BMO Montgomery . “Mr. Georgia is a friend of the show and the community and in light of yesterdays events, I wanted to give people a reason to smile and Kenneth as he always is…was there when his buds needed him most! We may have to just give him his own show” said BMO.

For the interviews and more of what happened on this morning’s show click here and once again, our many thanks to you Mr. Georgia