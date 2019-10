The Lima Lima flight team presents one of the longest running formation acts in the USA in their T34 military trainers. They will be doing a 3 ship formation act at Wings over Winston 2019, and you don’t want to miss it. Two T34’s will be joined by Jimmy Burke in his Yak 52 for the act; Jimmy, of course, always does a great job with his solo act in the Yak. Let’s give a big Winston County welcome to the Lima Lima Team!