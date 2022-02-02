Lisa Moore Boswell Media’s Own Rodeo Queen Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Somehow the word “former” doesn’t do her justice as Boswell Media Senior Sales Executive and former Dixie National and Miss Mississippi High School Rodeo Queen Lisa Powell Moore joins the fun this week on B-MO in the MO’rning to share her perspective of not only what goes into such a responsibility, but as a former rodeo contestant as well. The former Barrel Racer and Queen sits down all week to discuss both the S.P.R.C.A and Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Lisa’s passion for competition, combined with the maturity and drive to excel not only in the arena but the classroom as well made her an excellent representative for the state of Mississippi for the crown she proudly wore. The hours of study as a GPA requirement came along with hours of practice and travel, a challenge she easily and eagerly met head on.

So as we get closer to the rodeos a head of us, we invite you to join B-MO and her majesty for stories, ticket giveaways and a great month of exciting rodeo action.

The Queens Court Wednesday