Local Communities Get Preservation Grants

This part of central Mississippi will share in more than $97,000 in state historical preservation grants.  The Department of Archives and History says the 11 projects include $13,000 for Kosciusko to develop a map and audio/video tour of Redbud Springs and the Natchez Trace.   Lexington is getting more than $8,600 for an assessment of the front porch at the historic Lundy House, which served as a stagecoach stop more than 160 years ago.  And Carrollton is getting a $1,300 grant to design a coloring book which includes historic sites in Carroll County.

