Local cycling team to compete in Natchez Trace 444 Ride

A local team of cyclists will compete in the upcoming Natchez Trace 444 Ride.

Team Yockanookany, a mixed four person relay squad, will compete in the ride on Oct. 2 – 3. The team is made up of Johnny Boswell, Maureen Boswell, Wayne Bowling and Amy Bowling.

The ride will begin in Nashville, TN and cyclists, traveling in solo or in teams of 2 or 4, will have 44 hours to arrive in Natchez, MS.

According to google maps, a trip along the Natchez Trace in a vehicle takes approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes.

The Kosciusko Visitor’s Center along the Natchez Trace will serve as a checkpoint for the ride where cyclists can rest and recover before heading south to continue the ride.

The live tracking feature will allow you to monitor the riders and see whey they are getting close to Kosciusko.

More information on the ride can be found here.