Local football players named to all-star game rosters

Several local high school football players have been selected to play in upcoming all-star games.

Philadelphia’s Kadarius Calloway, Neshoba Central’s Jarquez Hunter, and Louisville’s Ty Cooper have been chosen to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Start Game.

Kosciusko’s Antonio Harmon, French Camp’s CJ Johnson, and Louisville’s Elland Ja’Marcus were chosen to represent the North Team in the 2020 Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star football game. Additonally, Kosciusko Whippet head coach Casey Orr was selected as an assistant coach for the team.

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star will be played Saturday, Dec. 12 in Montgomery, AL.

The 2020 Game and Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star football is set for Saturday, Dec. 19. The time and location at TBD.

Both games are sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.