Local Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to Arrests in Neshoba

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the following.

A multi-agency undercover operation lead to eight arrests as part of a local human trafficking investigation. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, Choctaw Police Department, and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office targeted those responsible for human and sex trafficking in Neshoba County.

On September 16-17, 2021 local law enforcement officers targeted those listed below in an effort to disrupt illegal trafficking activity in Neshoba County. Traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

Charges included:

Amanda Hollingsworth of Meridian – 1 Count – Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Kennarion Johnson of Meridian – 1 Count – Prostitution

Clifford Jenning of Jackson – 1 Count – Prostitution

Sabrina Scarbrough of Meridian – 1 Count – Prostitution

Melton Sharkey of Meridian – Possession of Cocaine

Kristina Walker of Enterprise – 1 Count – Prostitution

Megell Patton of Flora – 1 Count – Prostitution

Eric Towner of Forest – 1 Count – Prostitution

From Sheriff Eric Clark of Neshoba County, “Another example of local officials working together to make Neshoba County a safer place to live. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office will continue to train our officers in the detection of and response to human trafficking.”

Anyone could be a victim of trafficking. If you are a victim or need to report a tip, text – HELP to BEFREE (233733) or call 1-888-373-7888.