Local marching band to perform in nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade

The Leake County High School marching band has been invited to perform in the country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade.

That event is the Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, PA.

This year will be the 105th edition of the parade, which has aired on WPVI-TV (6ABC) since 1966.

The Leake County “Soul of the Grove” is one of 15 high school bands appearing in the parade and the only band from Mississippi.

Other states represented in the parade include Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wyoming.

