Local Merchants gearing up for Moonlight Madness in Philadelphia

Ornaments, bells, and Christmas cheer fill most businesses during the holiday season to get people in Christmas spirit. Local businesses are competing with big box stores the most during the time of giving.

Moonlight Madness is set for Thursday 6 pm – 9 pm in Downtown Philadelphia.

“Our local business go the extra mile to make your holiday shopping easy. In the local business you can call your retailer and chances are they know exactly what you are looking for and the color that you need,” Tim Moore Executive Director, Chamber/Main Street of Philadelphia.

Merchants are looking to draw in as many customers as possible that’s why they are having an event called Moonlight Madness.

Roughly 20 businesses in Philadelphia will be open Thursday with extended hours and special sales for Moonlight Madness. It started in the early 1970’s and it’s geared towards holiday shoppers saving a buck and shopping local.

“Shopping Local insures that your tax dollars remain in your city and county. This helps with local infrastructure by fixing and maintaining local roads and bridges,” continued Moore.