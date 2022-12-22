Local Officer Graduates Law Enforcement Training Academy

The Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Shelby held its graduation on Thursday, December 22.
Chief Billy McMillan and Assistant Chief Mike Williams of Carthage Police Department would like to congratulate Jeremiah Brooks, a Carthage resident who was among the graduates.
Brooks completed the 11-week training course that provides residential, basic law enforcement training.
“We are happy to have him as a member of the Carthage Police Department. Jeremiah graduating will add another number to our ranks and help to increase the amount of patrol officers out in our community.” – Chief Billy McMillan