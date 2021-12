Local Schools Announce Christmas Break Dates

Leake County School District Christmas Break

Wednesday December 22nd will be a 60% day

Schools will be closed December 23rd – January 7th

Leake Academy School Christmas Break

Leake Academy will be closed December 20th – January 2nd



Sebastopol Attendance Center Christmas Break

Tuesday December 21st will be a 60% day

Sebastopol will be closed December 22nd – January 10th

Neshoba County School District Christmas Break

Wednesday December 22nd will be a 60% day

Schools will be closed December 23rd – January 10th