Local Schools to Get Extra $$ Next Year

The new public education funding formula the Legislature approved this year will provide additional money to Mississippi school districts in the 2025 fiscal year. The amount of increase over current funding varies from district to district. The Mississippi Student Funding Formula becomes law July 1. It’s designed to provide extra money to schools which have a large percentage of students living in poverty or who have special needs.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, local school districts can expect the following additional amounts next year:

Holmes Consolidated– $3,160,058

Leake County– $2,150,810

Neshoba County– $1,372,032

Kosciusko– $864,269

Philadelphia– $362,672

Attala County– $58,770