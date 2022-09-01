Local Students to Get Career Coaching

Three local high schools are expected to benefit from a program to give more students access to career coaches. The state is investing $8 million to put the coaches in 125 schools including Kosciusko High, Ethel High and Neshoba Central High School. The program is being funded by federal COVID relief money. The one-on-one coaching is aimed at helping students realize the high-tech, high-skills jobs that are available here at home. AccelerateMS says planning and development districts across the state will be responsible for hiring the coaches.