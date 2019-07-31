LOCASH Headlines Wednesday’s NCF Entertainment

The Neshoba County Fair features LOCASH Wednesday at the Grandstand at 8 pm.

LOCASH broke out in 2015 with their gracious GOLD-certified hit, “I Love This Life,” followed by the flirtatious GOLD-certified #1 smash, “I Know Somebody”–their first trip to the top of the Country radio airplay charts–and 2017’s fun-loving romantic anthem “Ring on Every Finger.” All three singles were part of their album, THE FIGHTERS, which was released in the summer of 2016 to Top 15 success. In 2017, they earned their first round of awards show recognition, nominated at the ACM Awards for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, the CMT Music Awards for Duo Video of the Year (“I Know Somebody”), and the CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Their latest single “Feels Like A Party,” is the pair’s first release with their new label, BBR Music Group/BMG. Their new album “Brothers” is available now.

The Neshoba County Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. Tickets are $50 for a season pass or $20 for a day pass. Children nine and under get in free of charge.