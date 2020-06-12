Long Term Care Covid Results Are In, 676 Test Positive

long-term care handwritten on blackboard

Long Term Care testing results are in. The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 676 new Covid-19 positive cases statewide. All 211 facilities were evaluated. 26,549 people were tested overall, including all 17,324 staff members and 13,911 residents.

“We have been tracking outbreaks in nursing homes since we saw our first COVID case in Mississippi on March 11,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “That has been a very vulnerable population that has shown to be more susceptible to severe illness and death from COVID.”

In our region Attala is reporting 89 cases overall, Leake is reporting 2 cases, and Neshoba is reporting 68 cases.