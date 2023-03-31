Loose Caboose Festival this Saturday in Newton

This Saturday, April 1, 2023, will mark the 20th anniversary of the Loose Caboose Arts and Crafts Festival in Historic Downtown Newton, MS. The merriment begins at 9 am and will continue through 4 pm.

Among the festivities this year are a car show, motorcycle show, carnival, craft vendors, food vendors, LA dance show, 5K run/walk, kids zone including a dinosaur experience, wagon rides, magic show, and live entertainment by Emily White and more.

Call the Newton Chamber of Commerce at 601-683-2201 for more information or CLICK HERE to visit their Facebook.