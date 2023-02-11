Loud Music, Pellet Guns and a Burglary on Leake

HomeLeakeLoud Music, Pellet Guns and a Burglary on Leake

by

Friday 2/11/23

 

7:40 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a residential alarm on Jackson Street.

9:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a burglary and theft of a television at a residence on Hwy 487.

3:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were asked to watch for a reckless driver heading into the city from Neshoba County. The driver had reportedly passed a funeral procession on a double-yellow line.

4:08 p.m. – Carthage police were asked to check on a reckless driver on Hwy 35 S.

8:15 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent on a loud music complaint on Old Canton Road.

9:55 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a report that people were shooting at vehicles with pellet guns on Debra Street.

 

 

 

