Louisville Woman Accused of Ramming Her Boyfriend and Her Apartment Building

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–It’s still not clear why she may have done it, but Apryl Miller of Louisville is charged with ramming both her boyfriend Jakevious Whitfield, and the apartment building where she lives, with her car.

WCBI reports Miller was booked into jail in Winston county on several charges, including domestic aggravated assault.

Police said the arrest was Monday at the Twin Pine apartments. They found Miller’s car with damage and saw the damage to the apartment building, as well, during their investigation.