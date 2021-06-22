Love Out Loud Opens Strong, Additional Volunteer Requests

Love Out Loud Neshoba continues with day two. According to Neshoba’s Community Development Partnership Director, Tim Moore, over 100 volunteers joined forces yesterday for a successful event and additional volunteers are still needed. “Love Out Loud has a few specific needs that we need help fulfilling throughout the rest of the week.” He said they have a few projects that require basic carpentry knowledge. To assist with carpentry call Bro. David Addy at 601-741-2225.

Help is also needed at nursing homes around Philadelphia. “Volunteers have developed and practiced puppet shows for residents in the previous years. We need volunteers who are willing to go into nursing homes with groups and interact with residents and do what ever is needed will be very helpful,” Moore said. And please spread the word.

Anyone interested in volunteering, come to the Baptist Center at 8:00 a.m. this morning. All volunteers are welcome.