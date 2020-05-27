LTC Facility Covid testing continues. This week marks the halfway point of an aggressive 14 day testing plan covering all Long Term Care facilities in Mississippi. According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Director, “testing is expected to be completed on schedule with over 60% of the designated testing already completed.” The testing includes all residents as well employees. There are 16,651 LTC residents and 10,705 employees statewide. 1,727 cases have been diagnosed overall including 332 deaths. Attala county is reporting 79 diagnosed cases, Neshoba, 66, and Leake is reporting 1. LTC facilities are susceptable due to older age tendency, physical vulnerabilities, and the close proximity of patients.