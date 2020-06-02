LTC Facility Covid-19 Testing Completed Across State, 26,617 people tested overall

Covid-19 testing in Long Term Care Facilities is completed. Governor Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced that as part of a 14 day aggressive plan, 100% of all designated testing is finished. 26,617 people were tested including all employees and residents of the 211 long term care facilities across the state.

According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Director, there are 1896 diagnosed cases overall with 136 outbreak cases across the state. In our region Attala county is reporting 80 diagnosed cases, Neshoba, 69, and Leake is reporting 2. LTC facilities are susceptable due to older age tendency, physical vulnerabilities, and the close proximity of patients.