Main Street Chamber of Leake County Awards Citizens for Contributions to Leake County

Attendance was outstanding for the annual banquet of the Leake County Chamber. Community business owners in Leake County, City and County officials and leaders in the community came together to celebrate the success of Leake County with a “Night Under the Stars.”

Michelle McCann, Main Street Chamber of Leake County Board of Directors Member and Russell Baty, Program Director for The Main Street Chamber of Leake County hosted the event. Honors were given out to local citizens and business owners for their dedication to Carthage and Leake County, including the Baptist Lifetime Dedication Award presented to Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner.

Sheriff Waggoner started his career in 1976 with the Mississippi Game and Fish Commission, Waggoner is set to retire at the end of this year. As Leake County Sheriff since 2000, Waggoner has worked diligently to improve life for the citizens in Leake County. Among his long list of accomplishments: Waggoner started prisoner work programs that helped keep Leake County clean and build/repair local churches. Waggoner also was key in bringing down a corrupt MDOC leader.

Main Street Chamber of Leake County Awards:

Small Business of the Year – Southern and Soul

Large Business of the Year – Piggly Wiggly

Three Most Influential People in Leake County

Brian Gomillion

Judge Ruby Graham

Gloria Burgess

Volunteer of the Year

Robin Burgess

Kari McGee

Baptist Lifetime Dedication Award

Greg Waggoner