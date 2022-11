On Tuesday at 12:10am, Leake County Deputies were requested to Dogwood Lane off of Red Dog Rd where the caller said someone was busting windows out of a residence there. While investigating on scene, deputies advised the ER to be on the lookout for a black female with lacerations to the hand. Baptist Leake shortly advised that a subject matching the description was on scene. Deputies later advised that the subject was being transferred to a Jackson hospital for injuries incurred.