Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Philadelphia

On September 12th at 1:22 a.m., Philadelphia Police responded to reports of shots fired at Spaceway on Pecan Avenue.

When officers arrived they were met by the shooter, 33 year old Allen Easley of Preston, MS. Easley was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim of the shooting, Maraqueous Woods, was transported to Neshoba General Hospital by an individual who witnessed the incident. Mr. Woods was later airlifted to Jackson for further treatment of his injuries. Maraqueous Woods sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Allen Easley has been charged with attempted murder. The case is still under investigation.