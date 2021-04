Cortez Cole has been located. A tip to the police ended the search for Cortez Cole in Philadelphia. “The Philadelphia Police Dept. said “Cortez Cole was found and arrested at the Super Inn & Suites on a felony warrant for Aggravated Assault. More charges pending investigation. Philadelphia Police Department would like to thank the public and everyone who offered tips. The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for consideration by the next Grand Jury.”