Big Deals!
HomeLocalMan Wanted From Louisville in Federal Drug Bust Captured in Arizona

Man Wanted From Louisville in Federal Drug Bust Captured in Arizona

by
SHARE NOW
Man Wanted From Louisville in Federal Drug Bust Captured in Arizona

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–One of several people wanted on federal drug charges in a bust that happened this week in Louisville, was captured in Phoenix, Arizona.

The arrest of Quinton McWilliams, 41, was announced Friday by U.S. Marshals.

He was pulled over in Phoenix.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

The FBI and the Winston County Sheriff’s Dept., announced the arrests of Terrance Rush, Gary Wraggs, Tilnorris Macon, Tonnee Holmes, Tyler Tanksley, Darnell Stone, Harvey Savior, Marcus Metts and Austin Snow, Thursday.

They are charged with possession and distribution of meth and fentanyl.

One of the men was arrested in Minnesota, the rest in Winston County.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony DUIs, Shoplifting, and Multiple Felony Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

Drunk Man “Laying in Ant Beds” in Philly

Drug Trafficking, Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Drug Possession and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply