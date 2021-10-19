Many DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

DACIA L ALFRED, 44, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

JAMES W BOND, 60, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

DONALD R CHENNAULT, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, False ID, Improper Turn, Improper Equipment, KPD. Bond $10,000, $400, $1,300, $400, $400.

CLYDE R CHESSER, 64, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, KPD. Bond $2,000.

BILLY J CLEMONS, 55, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JONATHON L FORD, 48, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DAVID A HENRY, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, N/A.

NICOLE R JACKSON, 38, of Davenport, IA, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Open Container, No Vehicle Insurance, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25, $389.25, $418.

TERRY J JOHNSON, 40, of Forest, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

RONDEY Q LEFLORE, 46, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $4,000.

CHRISTOPHER C MACK, 36, of Pearl, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RICO F MCBETH, 43, of Lena, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.