Many Felony Possession and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

JERRY MCCURDY, 49, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

KEVIN W MCMILLAN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

ALEX G MCMULLIN, 20, of Ridgeland, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $15,748.86, $2,000.

DEANTRA NANCES, 21, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,100.

JAMES E NORRIS, 38, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

SKYLAR O’KELLY, 28, of Madison, MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRIAN C PETERS, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168.

ROBERT E PRIMER, 65, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Resisting Arrest, No License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $10,000, $500, $500, $1,500, $250, $1,000, $500, N/A.

GLENN E ROSE, 39, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

KENNETH L SHARKEY, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell with 1,500 Feet of School, Church, Park, Youth Gym, or Movie Theater, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

MICHAEL L SHAW, 48, of Lena, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ELIJAH E SMITH, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Warrant X 5, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A X 5.

DANIEL F TANNER, 38, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JONTAI THOMPSON, 33, of Camden, Felony DUI, No License, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, CPD. Bond N/A, $478, $389.25.

PERRY L TRIPLETT, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $478, N/A.

BRITTANY N TRUELOVE, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JOSEPH L WINDOM, 69, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, LCSO. Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $389.25.

ROBERT WINTERS, 61, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, MHP. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.