Many SNAP Benefits Extended Through Summer

Many SNAP benefits are continuing through the summer. According to the MDHS, some services are automatically renewed. Many SNAP households certified through the end of March, April or May 2020 had their cases renewed.

For households certified through March 2020, the SNAP benefit period was extended through September 2020.

For households certified through April 2020, the SNAP benefit period was extended through October 2020.

For households certified through May 2020, the SNAP benefit period was extended through November 2020. Visit link below for any additional questions or verification.

https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/emergency-supplement-benefits-for-…/