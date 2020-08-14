Leake Inmates Mask Making Update – 1700 Distributed, More Supplies Needed

Leake inmates are making masks again. Actually, they have not stopped. Since the new initiative began in July, 1700 children and adult masks have been made and distributed. And the requests just keep coming. Captain Alisa Bradley, Chief of Security at Leake Department of Corrections said that due to the request load, another inmate has joined the mask making team. “We have given out hundreds of kids size and adult size masks here. Many have been given to teachers for their class room kids as well as day cares. We have also provided 500 masks to buses for kids who may get on the bus without a mask.”

Many more orders are ready to be filled but elastics and supplies are needed. To help please call Captain Bradley at 601-507-9565 or 601-298-9003. Any supplies will be gladly picked up.