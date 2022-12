If you plan to visit the Choctaw Health Center this holiday season, you’ll have to do it wear a mask.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the center is requiring entering the facility to have on a mask.

The increase in flu and COVID-19 cases are the reason for the new mask mandate.

The new mandate is goes into effect today (Wednesday, Dec. 7).

For more information, contact the Choctaw Health Center at 601-385-4500.

