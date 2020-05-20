Masks to Be Distributed In Neshoba County Thursday

The Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency has received a limited supply of additional facemasks for distribution to the public. Facemasks will be distributed at the Neshoba County Coliseum on Thursday, May 21 st , from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM while supplies last. The facemasks provided are cloth and can be laundered. The distribution will be conducted by vehicle drive through at the Coliseum and no one will be allowed to exit the vehicle. If you want to receive a mask, please enter thenorth entrance of the Coliseum, proceed to the main front entrance of the Coliseum, the masks will be provided, and then you will exit via the south entrance of the Coliseum. Only one pack of five masks will be provided to each vehicle due to the limited supply.

CLOTH FACEMASK DISTRIBUTION TO TAKE PLACE AT THE NESHOBA COUNTY COLISEUM –

THURSDAY, MAY 21 st , FROM 4:30PM UNTIL 7:30PM