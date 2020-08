Masks will now be required statewide. Governor Reeves announced that he is signing an executive order today requiring masks in public at social events, gatherings and while shopping. The order will be effective for at least the next two weeks. It was announced today that approximately 20% of Covid-19 tests are returning positive.

Before today masks were required in 37 of Mississippi 82 counties. Masks were not required in Attala, Leake, or Neshoba county.

More details to come.