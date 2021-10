The Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories Sale is back by popular demand!

The sale will be located at Neshoba County General Hospital inside the Pear View Cafe. You can shop Tuesday October 19th from 7am – 4pm and Wednesday October 20th from 7am – 2pm.

All items will be $5. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Relay For Life.

Masks are required and you must be screened prior to entering the facility. Happy Shopping!