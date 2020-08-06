Mayor Vivians Quarantined As Family Members Test Positive For Covid-19

Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians is under quarantine. She has announced that “her mother, two brothers and another family member have tested positive for Covid-19.” She said “I am fine and working from home.”

A long time advocate for protective measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, she continues to remind the community to be safe. She thanked everyone for prayers and said “we ask you for continued prayers for our families and remember to pray for each other. We are praying for you.”

Mayor Vivians is scheduled to complete quarantine on August 13th.