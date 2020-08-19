Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council Applications Still Being Considered

Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council applications are still being accepted. According to Mayor Vivians, “applications are being received for grades 9-12 only. Members are chosen through an interview process. A selection committee reviews applications, and some students are chosen for personal interviews.” Interviews are conducted virtually or by telephone. All students who submit applications are informed of status by email. For more information or an application contact- [email protected] or [email protected]

***A Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of young people working toward the common purpose of developing their individual leadership skills to strengthen their communities through volunteer service and increased communication with municipal leaders. Youth develop and lead initiatives with the support of adult mentors. A Mayor’s Youth Council is more than just a service club because members determine to train and involve their peers in service leadership. They also provide valuable insight on issues affecting youth and the community.